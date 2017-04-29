Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Lifted by Leerink Swann (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann upped their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. Leerink Swann currently has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 44.43% and a return on equity of 92.36%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vetr lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.73 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 68.55 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $65.38 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences also saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,616 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,710 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 95.1% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 61,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $4,926,510.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,199,969 shares in the company, valued at $214,973,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

