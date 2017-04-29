Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings lowered their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-stryker-co-syk-reduced-by-oppenheimer-holdings.html.

SYK has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen and Company set a $150.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Stryker from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.34.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) opened at 136.37 on Friday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $136.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average is $122.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.08%.

In other news, Director Louise Francesconi sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $454,615.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,406.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yin C. Becker sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $550,937.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,011.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Well Done LLC increased its position in Stryker by 8.4% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.8% in the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 45,250.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 61,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 61,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,713,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $225,594,000 after buying an additional 107,170 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.