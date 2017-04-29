Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Equities researchers at FBR & Co increased their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for PulteGroup in a research report issued on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. FBR & Co has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s FY2017 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) opened at 22.67 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 458,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 28,767 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,761,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 137.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,198,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,088,000 after buying an additional 1,852,825 shares during the period. Holowesko Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $30,661,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 750,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, insider James R. Ellinghausen sold 47,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Harmon D. Smith sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $1,027,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,305.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.22%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

