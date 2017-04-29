Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Reduced by Analyst

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for FleetCor Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ FY2017 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FLT. Wells Fargo & Co set a $175.00 price objective on FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $197.00 price objective on FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.21.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) opened at 141.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.24. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $133.64 and a 52-week high of $176.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.50.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.73 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 24.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

In other news, insider Kurt Patrick Adams sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $243,352.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,874.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd House sold 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total value of $2,114,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,285 shares of company stock worth $21,356,887 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 31.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc is a provider of workforce payment products. The Company offers fuel card payments product solutions, corporate payments products, toll products, lodging cards and gift cards. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. Its products are sold to businesses, retailers, oil companies and marketers and government entities.

