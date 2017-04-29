Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Raised by Analyst (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ FY2017 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) opened at 52.73 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $55.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 176,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 847,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,033,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $590,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director N William Jasper, Jr. sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $363,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,984 shares of company stock worth $2,344,293. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. Its products for cinema include Digital Cinema Servers and Cinema Audio Products, and broadcast and other include Dolby Conference Phone and Other Products. It offers services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, including equipment training and maintenance, mixing room alignment and equalization, as well as audio, color and light image calibration.

