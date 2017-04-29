Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) – Oppenheimer Holdings increased their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Covanta Holding Corp in a report released on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Covanta Holding Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta Holding Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covanta Holding Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Covanta Holding Corp in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Covanta Holding Corp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-covanta-holding-corp-boosted-by-analyst-cva.html.

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) opened at 14.55 on Friday. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The stock’s market cap is $1.88 billion.

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $404 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.69 million. Covanta Holding Corp had a net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Covanta Holding Corp by 75.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Covanta Holding Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.34%.

About Covanta Holding Corp

Covanta Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as other waste disposal and renewable energy production businesses. The Company operates through North America segment, which consists of waste and energy services operations located primarily in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.