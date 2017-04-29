Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Bank System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Schultheis now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.43 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) opened at 55.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.05. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 54.94%.

In related news, Director John F. Whipple sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $230,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,016.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 15.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its position in Community Bank System by 0.4% in the first quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 16,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Community Bank System by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA or the Bank) and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc (BPAS). It operates in three segments: banking, employee benefit services, and All Other. The Banking segment provides lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises.

