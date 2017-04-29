Q3 2017 Earnings Forecast for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) Issued By FIG Partners

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners lifted their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SFST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $36.00 price objective on Southern First Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) opened at 33.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $38.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 91.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 965 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $30,793.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 24,922 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $822,675.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,666.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,244 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company that owns the capital stock of Southern First Bank (the Bank), a South Carolina state bank, and all of the stock of Greenville First Statutory Trust I and II (the Trusts). The Bank is a commercial bank with approximately nine retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina.

