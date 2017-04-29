Q3 2017 Earnings Forecast for AutoNation, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for AutoNation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Ward now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AutoNation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) opened at 42.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.05. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company earned $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in AutoNation by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 69.3% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $1,062,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 34.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in AutoNation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $25,935.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,027.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Ferrando sold 247,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $11,189,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 429,837 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,406. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc (AutoNation) is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

