Q3 2017 Earnings Forecast for AT&T Inc. (T) Issued By SunTrust Banks

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of AT&T in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm earned $39.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Vetr cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.32 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T) opened at 39.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. AT&T has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Stanford Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Global Strategies LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 93.78%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

