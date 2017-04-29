Craig Hallum Weighs in on Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Research analysts at Craig Hallum dropped their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Craig Hallum analyst J. Van. Rhee now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Craig Hallum also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm earned $616 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKAM has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 31st. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) opened at 60.94 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,374,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 158,230 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,325 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 84,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 57,072 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Scopellite sold 22,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,468,688.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,688.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 18,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $1,096,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,662 shares of company stock worth $8,814,645 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

