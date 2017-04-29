Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings upped their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a report issued on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, FBR & Co boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) opened at 67.27 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $68.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.71.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $6,417,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,917,314.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 7,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

