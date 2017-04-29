Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Issued By Jefferies Group

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp in a report released on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s FY2017 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm earned $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp from $85.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JMP Securities upgraded Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) opened at 45.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 0.80. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $46.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 2.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 66.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of surgical implants and medical instruments. Its segments include Specialty Surgical Solutions, which offers specialty surgical instrumentation for a range of specialties, including product portfolio used in the neurosurgery operating suite and critical care unit, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies, which includes differentiated soft tissue repair and tissue regeneration products, and small bone fixation and joint replacement solutions.

