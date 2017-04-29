Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Boosted by Northcoast Research

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Copart in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) opened at 30.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $54.38. Copart has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $31.57.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $349.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,175,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,391,000 after buying an additional 1,998,355 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,222,000. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,041,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 10.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,676,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,142,000 after buying an additional 740,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $12,412,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $998,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,703 shares of company stock valued at $16,631,490. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc (Copart) is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Brazil, Ireland, Spain and India. The Company also provides vehicle remarketing services in Germany. The Company operates through two segments: United States and International.

