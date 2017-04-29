KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Versum Materials Inc (VSM)

Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Versum Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Versum Materials’ FY2017 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Aegis started coverage on Versum Materials in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on Versum Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $33.00 price target on Versum Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Versum Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Versum Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) traded down 2.08% during trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,988 shares. Versum Materials has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.61.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business earned $270.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.10 million. Versum Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Versum Materials by 716.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,456,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,081,000 after buying an additional 3,910,242 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Versum Materials by 11,950.8% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,959,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,078,000 after buying an additional 2,935,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Versum Materials during the fourth quarter worth $74,676,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Versum Materials during the fourth quarter worth $49,850,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Versum Materials by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,065,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,056,000 after buying an additional 1,658,650 shares during the period. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc is a provider of solutions to the semiconductor and display industries. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, transportation and handling of specialty materials. Its segments include Materials; Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S), and Corporate. The Materials segment is an integrated provider of specialty materials for the electronics industry, focusing on the integrated circuit and flat-panel display markets.

