Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Increased by Analyst

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research report issued on Wednesday. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

TER has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Summit Redstone reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen and Company increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) opened at 35.27 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $7.05 billion. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $36.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Teradyne had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 16.79%. The firm earned $457 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 219.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,511,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after buying an additional 1,724,980 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 305.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 52.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,275,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,676,000 after buying an additional 438,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $308,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,045.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $267,922.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, and aerospace and defense industries.

