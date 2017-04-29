Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (SBNY) Lifted by American Capital Partners

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – American Capital Partners increased their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday. American Capital Partners analyst A. Polini now expects that the bank will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. American Capital Partners also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2017 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q2 2018 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $311.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $311.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.30.

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) opened at 138.45 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $113.53 and a 52 week high of $164.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Signature Bank by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,825,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,318,000 after buying an additional 208,954 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,930,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,008,000 after buying an additional 143,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,679,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,928,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 930,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,743,000 after buying an additional 161,612 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $106,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area. Its segments include Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance. It offers a range of business and personal banking products and services. Its specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial LLC (Signature Financial), provides equipment finance and leasing services.

