Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Corp (O) Cut by Capital One Financial Corp.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. decreased their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Realty Income Corp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Capital One Financial Corp. also issued estimates for Realty Income Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Realty Income Corp in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) opened at 58.35 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $52.72 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.11 million. Realty Income Corp had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income Corp by 22.7% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Realty Income Corp by 1,745.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp by 1.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Realty Income Corp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Realty Income Corp by 12.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Realty Income Corp news, COO Sumit Roy sold 14,651 shares of Realty Income Corp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $879,353.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Israel sold 2,280 shares of Realty Income Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $134,451.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,934 shares in the company, valued at $703,747.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,241 shares of company stock worth $4,617,465 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a may 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Realty Income Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.00%.

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

