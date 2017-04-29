Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Raised by Analyst

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Oppenheimer Holdings increased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Radware in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Radware’s Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2017 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Radware in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Radware from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Radware from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-radware-ltd-rdwr-raised-by-analyst.html.

Shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) opened at 16.33 on Friday. Radware has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. The stock’s market capitalization is $707.30 million.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company earned $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Radware by 48.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Radware by 17.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,138,000 after buying an additional 239,541 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Radware by 1.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,898,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,052,000 after buying an additional 98,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Radware by 33.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,440,000 after buying an additional 483,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Radware by 22.5% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 249,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 45,814 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. is a provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions. The Company’s solutions incorporate Distributed Denial of Service protection, Web application firewall (WAF) and Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) technologies to enable its customers to provide cyber-attack mitigation solutions for a range of applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.