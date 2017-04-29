Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Priceline Group Inc (PCLN) Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings

Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) – Oppenheimer Holdings raised their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Priceline Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $15.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $15.03. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Priceline Group’s Q4 2017 earnings at $16.04 EPS.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.09 by $1.12. Priceline Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.73 earnings per share. Priceline Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Priceline Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Priceline Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective on shares of Priceline Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Miller Tabak assumed coverage on Priceline Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vetr lowered Priceline Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,792.67 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Priceline Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,836.83.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) traded up 0.60% during trading on Friday, reaching $1846.82. 477,366 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.62. Priceline Group has a one year low of $1,148.06 and a one year high of $1,858.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,773.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,602.85. Priceline Group also was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,448 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 237% compared to the average daily volume of 727 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Priceline Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,150,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Priceline Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,294,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Priceline Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,578,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,868,000 after buying an additional 342,746 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Priceline Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,078,000. Finally, Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Priceline Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Finnegan sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.38, for a total transaction of $5,281,119.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $35,955,566.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,743.00, for a total value of $212,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,961,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

