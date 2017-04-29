Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Panera Bread Co (PNRA) Increased by Analyst

Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ:PNRA) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Panera Bread in a report issued on Tuesday. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Panera Bread’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Panera Bread had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The firm had revenue of $727.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Panera Bread’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PNRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Panera Bread from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Vetr raised shares of Panera Bread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Panera Bread in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Panera Bread in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Panera Bread from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.87.

Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) opened at 312.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.85. Panera Bread has a one year low of $185.69 and a one year high of $316.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its stake in shares of Panera Bread by 94.7% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Panera Bread by 3.3% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Panera Bread during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panera Bread during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Panera Bread by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread Company is a food service company. The Company is a national bakery-cafe concept. As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 2,036 own and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. It operates through three segments: Company bakery-cafe operations, franchise operations, and fresh dough and other product operations.

