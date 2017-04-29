SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Owens Corning (OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.06.

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) opened at 60.85 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 100.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 45.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Brian Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph F. Hake sold 8,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

