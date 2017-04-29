Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Horizon Bancorp Decreased by Analyst (HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Analysts at FIG Partners cut their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

HBNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) opened at 26.99 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. The company has a market cap of $598.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.97 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 10,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 13,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Maurice F. Winkler III bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services in Northern and Central Indiana and Southwestern and Central Michigan through its bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank, N.A. (the Bank) and other affiliated entities and Horizon Risk Management, Inc The Company operates through commercial banking segment.

