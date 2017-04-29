Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at FIG Partners dropped their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2017 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Reduced by Analyst (FITB)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-fifth-third-bancorp-reduced-by-analyst-fitb.html.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) opened at 24.43 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 104.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,180,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,297,000 after buying an additional 6,732,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,837,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,214,000 after buying an additional 3,534,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,943,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,178,000 after buying an additional 2,987,263 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.