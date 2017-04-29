Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings decreased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Crane in a research report issued on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst J. Giannakouros now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Crane’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.84 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Crane Co. Reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings (CR)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-crane-co-reduced-by-oppenheimer-holdings-cr.html.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded Crane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.27.

Crane (NYSE:CR) opened at 79.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.74. Crane has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $82.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.08%.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Craney sold 4,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $309,775.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,299.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip R. Lochner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $160,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,987 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,325. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Crane by 22.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Crane by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,835,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,668,000 after buying an additional 86,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 147,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 27,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co (Crane) is a manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates through four segments, including Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

