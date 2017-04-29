Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Equities researchers at FBR & Co decreased their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Agree Realty in a report released on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst D. Corak now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business earned $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.11 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 47.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Decreased by Analyst” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-agree-realty-co-adc-decreased-by-analyst.html.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wunderlich lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) opened at 48.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.60. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 106.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 68.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 72,940 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Agree Realty by 226.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Agree Realty by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Agree Realty by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 96,908 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation (Agree Realty) is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties. The Company operates through Agree Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 366 properties located in 43 states and totaling approximately seven million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

