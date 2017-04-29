Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Centene Corp Issued By Leerink Swann (CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann raised their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Centene Corp in a report issued on Wednesday. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Leerink Swann has a “Market Perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Centene Corp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc cut Centene Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Centene Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Centene Corp in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Centene Corp in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Centene Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.37.

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) opened at 74.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.16. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $75.57. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Centene Corp had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Centene Corp by 44.0% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene Corp by 18.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Centene Corp during the third quarter worth $248,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Centene Corp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Centene Corp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene Corp news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $229,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,317 shares of company stock worth $1,436,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene Corp

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

