Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Astec Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Separately, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/q2-2017-earnings-forecast-for-astec-industries-inc-aste-issued-by-seaport-global-securities.html.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) opened at 63.35 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business earned $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.51 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth $204,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 696.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Astec Industries news, Vice Chairman W Norman Smith sold 5,000 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $313,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities. Its segments include Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group and Energy Group. The Infrastructure Group segment is made up of five business units, including Astec, Inc, Roadtec, Inc, Carlson Paving Products, Inc, Astec Mobile Machinery GmbH and Astec Australia Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.