Q2 2017 Earnings Estimate for Precision Drilling Co. Issued By Cormark (PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Cormark analyst J. Zhang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Cormark also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2017 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.86.

Shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) opened at 5.43 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $8.21. The company’s market cap is $1.59 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,034.00. Also, insider Veronica H. Foley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 25,900 shares of company stock worth $123,274 in the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) is an oilfield services company. The Company provides onshore drilling and completion and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services.

