Q2 2017 Earnings Estimate for Express Scripts Holding Company Issued By Jefferies Group (ESRX)

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Express Scripts Holding Company in a research note issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Express Scripts Holding Company’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $2.06 EPS.
Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Express Scripts Holding Company had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm earned $24.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.36 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.95.
Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) opened at 61.34 on Thursday. Express Scripts Holding Company has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $80.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, SVP Everett Neville sold 2,352 shares of Express Scripts Holding Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $165,016.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,895.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 53.1% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 6.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
Express Scripts Holding Company Company Profile
Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).
