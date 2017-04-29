Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Corp in a research note issued on Wednesday. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Corp’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-premium-brands-holdings-corp-boosted-by-analyst-pbh.html.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PBH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp from C$70.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cormark downgraded shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp from C$67.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp from C$83.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands Holdings Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.71.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) opened at 85.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 35.90. Premium Brands Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $87.66.

About Premium Brands Holdings Corp

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is a Canada-based company that, through its subsidiaries, owns a range of specialty food manufacturing and food distribution businesses. The Company’s segments include Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. Its family of brands and businesses include Conte Foods, Larosa Foods, McSweeney’s, Direct Plus, OvenPride and Island City Baking.

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.