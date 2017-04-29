Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinnacle Foods in a research report issued on Thursday. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Pinnacle Foods’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Friday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF) Boosted by William Blair” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-pinnacle-foods-inc-pf-boosted-by-william-blair.html.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) opened at 58.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97. Pinnacle Foods has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $61.65.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm earned $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.52 million. Pinnacle Foods had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Pinnacle Foods’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Barkley sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $61,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,531.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig D. Steeneck sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $5,659,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,676,222.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,829 shares of company stock worth $14,860,351. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pinnacle Foods by 167.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after buying an additional 489,005 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Pinnacle Foods by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Foods by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pinnacle Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,640,000 after buying an additional 86,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Pinnacle Foods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

About Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Foods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Foods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.