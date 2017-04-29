Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for IGM Financial Inc. Lifted by Desjardins (IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a report issued on Wednesday. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s FY2018 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

IGM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.63.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) opened at 41.01 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc is a Canada-based financial services company. The Company’s principal businesses are Investors Group Inc and Mackenzie Financial Corporation, which operate within the advice segment of the financial services market. It operates in three segments: Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other.

