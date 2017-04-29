Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Huntsman Co. (HUN) Issued By KeyCorp

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2017 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. The firm earned $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday. Instinet reissued a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.54 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) traded down 1.39% during trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. 3,882,870 shares of the stock traded hands. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntsman news, VP Russell R. Stolle sold 27,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $687,617.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,306.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon M. Huntsman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $2,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,729,784.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,197 shares of company stock worth $6,268,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

