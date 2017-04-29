Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf Co Increased by SunTrust Banks (ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Callaway Golf in a report issued on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s FY2017 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, February 6th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $16.00 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) opened at 11.85 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $30,767,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $12,313,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $10,601,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,183,000 after buying an additional 742,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 355.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 893,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 696,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neil Howie sold 70,089 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $806,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Mitchell Boezeman sold 200,820 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,359,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,740. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of its trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

