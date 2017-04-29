Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. Lifted by Analyst (BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Nudell now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BSX. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target (up previously from $26.50) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $27.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) opened at 26.38 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Dawkins sold 80,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $2,036,539.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,531.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Pratt sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $120,026.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,179,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,888,330 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

