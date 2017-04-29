Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ:BUFF) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings reduced their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BUFF. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $34.00 target price on Blue Buffalo Pet Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Blue Buffalo Pet Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-blue-buffalo-pet-products-inc-buff-decreased-by-analyst.html.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) opened at 24.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 2.04. Blue Buffalo Pet Products has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm earned $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.53 million. Blue Buffalo Pet Products had a return on equity of 242.34% and a net margin of 9.38%. Blue Buffalo Pet Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 384.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products Company Profile

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc (BBPP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a pet food company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets and sells pet food under product lines, including BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.