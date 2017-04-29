Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Amgen, Inc. Issued By Leerink Swann (AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann upped their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.08. Leerink Swann currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2017 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $12.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $12.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.15. The company earned $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 33.59%. Amgen’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Vetr upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $184.82 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.68 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.79.

Shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at 163.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.49. Amgen has a 52 week low of $133.64 and a 52 week high of $184.21. The company has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.15. Amgen also was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,691 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 613% compared to the average daily volume of 658 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. New York Life Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 54.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

