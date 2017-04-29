AllianceBernstein Holding LP to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) – Analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein Holding in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein Holding’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.22 EPS.
AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein Holding had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $764.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.
AB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein Holding from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein Holding from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.85.
AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) traded up 0.44% during trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 453,684 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. AllianceBernstein Holding has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. AllianceBernstein Holding’s payout ratio is 89.11%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein Holding by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in AllianceBernstein Holding by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Texan Capital Management raised its position in AllianceBernstein Holding by 10.0% in the third quarter. Texan Capital Management now owns 66,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AllianceBernstein Holding by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AllianceBernstein Holding by 29.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.
About AllianceBernstein Holding
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is engaged in providing research, investment management and related services to a range of clients through its three buy-side distribution channels: Institutions, Retail and Private Wealth Management, and its sell-side business, Bernstein Research Services. The Company offers a range of investment services, including equity strategies, with global and regional portfolios across capitalization ranges and investment strategies, including value, growth and equities; traditional and unconstrained fixed income strategies, including taxable and tax-exempt strategies; passive management, including index and enhanced index strategies; alternative investments, including hedge funds, fund of funds and private equity, and multi-asset solutions and services, including dynamic asset allocation, customized target-date funds and target-risk funds.
