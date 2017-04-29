Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc Lifted by Analyst (AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$56.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.57.

Shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) opened at 55.43 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $883.89 million and a P/E ratio of 42.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.27.

In other Ag Growth International news, insider Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 5,246 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.78, for a total value of C$266,391.88.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of agricultural equipment. The Company focuses on grain handling, storage and conditioning products. The Company’s products service both Farm and Commercial markets, and sells to farmers, contractors and corporate entities. The Company manufactures in Canada, the United States and Europe.

