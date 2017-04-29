Q1 2017 Earnings Forecast for Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corp in a research note issued on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corp’s FY2017 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

WLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp in a research report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vetr downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.01 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/q1-2017-earnings-forecast-for-whiting-petroleum-corp-wll-issued-by-seaport-global-securities.html.

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) opened at 8.30 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $3.01 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $14.44.

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Whiting Petroleum Corp had a negative net margin of 106.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $371.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,400,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $197,133,000 after buying an additional 2,573,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,887,461 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $130,872,000 after buying an additional 4,298,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,888,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 33.9% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,740,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after buying an additional 693,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,826,932 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after buying an additional 97,096 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum Corp

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.