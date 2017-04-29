Q1 2017 Earnings Forecast for Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings

Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smart & Final Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Smart & Final Stores’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SFS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Smart & Final Stores from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Smart & Final Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Smart & Final Stores in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart & Final Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) opened at 11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.82 million, a P/E ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. Smart & Final Stores has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business earned $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Smart & Final Stores had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 53,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $637,807.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David G. Hirz sold 111,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $1,291,810.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 2,163.6% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new stake in Smart & Final Stores during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 4.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Smart & Final Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000.

About Smart & Final Stores

Smart & Final Stores, Inc is a food retailer. The Company is engaged in the business of selling fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, together with foodservice, packaging and janitorial products. The Company operates through two segments: Smart & Final, and Cash and Carry. The Smart & Final segment focuses on both household and business customers.

