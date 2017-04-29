Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Williams Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Partners’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/q1-2017-earnings-estimate-for-williams-partners-lp-wpz-issued-by-us-capital-advisors.html.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc raised Williams Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Williams Partners in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Williams Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

Shares of Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) opened at 40.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55. The firm’s market cap is $39.11 billion. Williams Partners has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $42.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Williams Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,211,000. Varde Management L.P. bought a new stake in Williams Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,277,000. Gen IV Investment Opportunities LLC bought a new stake in Williams Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,984,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,155,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Williams Partners by 32.6% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,993,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,382,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Partners

Williams Partners L.P. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company has operations across the natural gas value chain from gathering, processing, and interstate transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids to petchem production of ethylene, propylene, and other olefins. It operates through its Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West, and Natural gas liquid (NGL) & Petchem Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.