Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Spectra Energy Partners, LP (SEP) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Spectra Energy Partners, in a research note issued on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Spectra Energy Partners,’s FY2017 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Spectra Energy Partners, (NYSE:SEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Spectra Energy Partners, had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $663 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectra Energy Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectra Energy Partners, in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spectra Energy Partners, from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Spectra Energy Partners, in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Spectra Energy Partners, in a report on Saturday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Spectra Energy Partners, (NYSE:SEP) opened at 45.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.66. Spectra Energy Partners, has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Spectra Energy Partners, by 8.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Spectra Energy Partners, by 50.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spectra Energy Partners, during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spectra Energy Partners, during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in Spectra Energy Partners, by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 11,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectra Energy Partners, Company Profile

Spectra Energy Partners, L.P. through its subsidiaries and equity affiliates, is engaged in the transmission, storage and gathering of natural gas, the transportation and storage of crude oil, and the transportation of natural gas liquids. Its segments include U.S. Transmission, Liquids and Other. The U.S.

