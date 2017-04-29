Gabelli Weighs in on Cohen & Steers, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) – Gabelli lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report issued on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Gabelli analyst M. Sykes now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Gabelli also issued estimates for Cohen & Steers’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohen & Steers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) traded down 1.63% on Friday, reaching $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 104,639 shares. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.31 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,507.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francis C. Poli sold 11,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $479,993.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,525.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth $21,726,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $9,503,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $5,154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,532,000 after buying an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 85,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 67,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc (CNS) is a holding company. The Company is an investment manager with a focus on liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. The Company serves institutional and individual investors.

