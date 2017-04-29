PVH Corp (PVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PVH Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. PVH Corp reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp will report full year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PVH Corp.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. PVH Corp had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH Corp in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc raised PVH Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded PVH Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PVH Corp in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. PVH Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) traded down 1.38% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.81. 1,329,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average is $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.67. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $115.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. PVH Corp’s payout ratio is 2.10%.

In other PVH Corp news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $101,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Grieder sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $1,934,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of PVH Corp by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,325,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after buying an additional 51,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of PVH Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 106,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH Corp by 125.4% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH Corp during the third quarter worth $8,840,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PVH Corp by 36.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About PVH Corp

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments, and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale and Heritage Brands Retail segments.

