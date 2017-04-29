Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines Corp. were worth $31,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Corp. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) opened at 160.29 on Friday. International Business Machines Corp. has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $182.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.79 and its 200-day moving average is $167.73. The company has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.96.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. International Business Machines Corp. had a return on equity of 78.32% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm earned $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. International Business Machines Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/putnam-investments-llc-cuts-position-in-international-business-machines-corp-ibm-updated.html.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines Corp. from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines Corp. from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of International Business Machines Corp. to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.01.

In related news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of International Business Machines Corp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Kavanaugh sold 559 shares of International Business Machines Corp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total value of $99,675.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corp. Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.