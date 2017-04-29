Putnam High Income Securities Fund (pcf) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Putnam High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:pcf) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Putnam High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Putnam High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) opened at 8.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.71. Putnam High Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

In other Putnam High Income Securities Fund news, major shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc bought 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,464.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 117,091 shares of company stock valued at $986,431 over the last quarter.

About Putnam High Income Securities Fund

Putnam High Income Securities Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund provides high current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Fund pursues its objective by investing in convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks.

