Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,643,786 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 1,260,093 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 696,090 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) opened at 2.76 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $49.48 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pulmatrix Inc (PULM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/pulmatrix-inc-pulm-sees-significant-increase-in-short-interest.html.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s product pipeline is focused on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with lung disease, including cystic fibrosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.