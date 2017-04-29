Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.89.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) traded down 0.81% during trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,406 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.33. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $47.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post $2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 64.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.50 price objective (up from $43.50) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.36.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 741,932 shares in the company, valued at $32,748,878.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,889. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/public-service-enterprise-group-inc-peg-issues-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.