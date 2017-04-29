Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.89.
Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) traded down 0.81% during trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,406 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.33. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $47.11.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post $2.89 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 64.57%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.50 price objective (up from $43.50) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.36.
In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 741,932 shares in the company, valued at $32,748,878.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,889. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.
